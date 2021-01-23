Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $335.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $309.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $319.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

