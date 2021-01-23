Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $366.11

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.11 and traded as high as $380.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) shares last traded at $378.00, with a volume of 135,534 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 366.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.61. The stock has a market cap of £312.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

