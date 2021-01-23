Mark White Acquires 20,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) Stock

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) insider Mark White acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £65,200 ($85,184.22).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) stock opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £153.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.36 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.10 ($5.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.61%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

