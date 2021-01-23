MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.59

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 332571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.