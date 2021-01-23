MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.59

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 332571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.