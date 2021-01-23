MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock worth $3,949,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

