Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Earns “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$617.31 million and a P/E ratio of -74.87.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950. Also, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. Insiders sold a total of 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,134 over the last three months.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

