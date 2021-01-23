MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00282267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

