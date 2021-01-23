Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $6.29. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 14,935 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

In related news, Director Ebrahim Busheri bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,397.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,718 shares of company stock worth $172,851. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 110,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.