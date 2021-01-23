Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EC stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.86.
Ecopetrol Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
