Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,471 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

