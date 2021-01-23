Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,066.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,886.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.