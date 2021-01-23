Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.35. Management Consulting Group shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 732,939 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.27.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

