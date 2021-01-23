Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Director Sells C$72,000.00 in Stock

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Director Thomas Atkins sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,306.24.
Thomas Atkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Atkins purchased 30,000 shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.
MTH stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. Mammoth Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.
About Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V)
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
