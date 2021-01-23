Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Director Sells C$72,000.00 in Stock

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Director Thomas Atkins sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,306.24.

Thomas Atkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Atkins purchased 30,000 shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

MTH stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. Mammoth Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.