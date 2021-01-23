MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMYT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Several analysts have commented on MMYT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

