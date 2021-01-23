Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $10.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

NYSE:MGY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 109,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

