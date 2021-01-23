Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $15.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on M. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

NYSE M opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

