Lynch & Associates IN Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

