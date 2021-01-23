Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.93

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 257770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

About Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

