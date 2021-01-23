Lykke (LKK) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Lykke coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Lykke has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $263.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lykke has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00277153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lykke is lykke.com . Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lykke Coin Trading

