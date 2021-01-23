LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

