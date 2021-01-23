Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) vs. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head to Head Contrast

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luokung Technology and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.78 million 6.90 -$31.51 million N/A N/A RumbleON $840.63 million 0.09 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.96

Luokung Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60%

Risk & Volatility

Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Luokung Technology and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.72%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Summary

RumbleON beats Luokung Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

