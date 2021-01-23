Lunes (LUNES) Market Cap Tops $586,025.16

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $586,025.16 and approximately $4,652.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lunes Profile

Get Lunes alerts:

Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.