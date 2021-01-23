Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.35.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.90. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders have purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

