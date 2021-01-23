Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LUMN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

