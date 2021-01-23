Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,654,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $172.40. 3,599,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,415. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $159.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.