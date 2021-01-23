Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $172.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

