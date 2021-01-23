Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

