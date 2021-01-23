Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.69

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.69 and traded as high as $27.05. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 142,464 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 126.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.