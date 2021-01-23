London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.30 and last traded at $125.60. Approximately 4,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.