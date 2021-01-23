Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

Logitech International stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,867. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Logitech International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Logitech International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $38,146,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

