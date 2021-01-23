Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Head to Head Comparison

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and ServiceSource International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.16 -$3.77 million $0.12 158.75 ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.84 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -20.89

Liquidity Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liquidity Services and ServiceSource International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceSource International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.01%. ServiceSource International has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -1.83% 2.17% 1.27% ServiceSource International -9.76% -10.35% -5.18%

Volatility & Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats ServiceSource International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

