Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 328,250 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $971,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 93,835 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $278,689.95.

On Friday, January 15th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $10,416.51.

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 56.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

