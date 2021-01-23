Linear Trading 28% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Linear has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and $2.85 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00658205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.08 or 0.04318656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017763 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,180,829 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.