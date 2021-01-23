Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.