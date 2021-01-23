Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $5.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.
LINC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
LINC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,618. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
See Also: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.