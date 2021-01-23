Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $5.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

LINC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

LINC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,618. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

