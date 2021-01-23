Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

LMNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LMNL opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

