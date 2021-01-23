Limelight Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,457 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 5,108 call options.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $92,706.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock valued at $479,022 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 495.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 308,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

