Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $9.54 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LBRT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 806,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $800,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

