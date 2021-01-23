Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

