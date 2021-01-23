LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Up 7.9%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 992,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 449,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LG Display by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
