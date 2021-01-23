LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Up 7.9%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 992,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 449,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LG Display by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

