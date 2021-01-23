Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.23. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

