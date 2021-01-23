LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.27). LendingClub reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,349. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $908.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,631 shares of company stock worth $360,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 3,759,818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 325,841 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LendingClub by 2,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 285,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 487.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 126,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

