Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,485 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMF. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $139.09. 22,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,832. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.21.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

