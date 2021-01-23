Lee Kalowski Sells 15,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lee Kalowski sold 530 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $196,304.67.

On Monday, November 23rd, Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

