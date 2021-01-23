Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.44. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 222,457 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $79.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,993 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

