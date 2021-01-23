Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.44. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 222,457 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $79.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,993 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.