Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average is $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

