Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.83

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.83 and traded as high as $68.60. Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1,138,519 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £218.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.83.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

