Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $27,108.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

