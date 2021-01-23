LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Up 15.7%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) rose 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,003,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 232,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

