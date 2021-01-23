Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,441. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 733,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,606. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

